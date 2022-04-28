Credit Suisse Group Increases Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Price Target to CHF 88

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NVS. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $89.41 on Thursday. Novartis has a fifty-two week low of $79.09 and a fifty-two week high of $95.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $199.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,384,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,347,000 after purchasing an additional 79,637 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Novartis by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,677,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,194,000 after purchasing an additional 292,854 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Novartis by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,696,000 after purchasing an additional 745,157 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,205,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,871,000 after purchasing an additional 89,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,521,000 after buying an additional 1,003,235 shares during the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

