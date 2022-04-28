Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

FIXX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. FIX cut their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $1.61 on Thursday. Homology Medicines has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $8.90. The stock has a market cap of $92.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of -0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.01.

Homology Medicines ( NASDAQ:FIXX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 281.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Homology Medicines will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Homology Medicines by 1.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Homology Medicines by 27.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 6.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing for various genetic disorders.

