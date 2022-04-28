Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
FIXX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. FIX cut their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.
NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $1.61 on Thursday. Homology Medicines has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $8.90. The stock has a market cap of $92.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of -0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.01.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Homology Medicines by 1.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Homology Medicines by 27.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 6.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.77% of the company’s stock.
Homology Medicines Company Profile (Get Rating)
Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing for various genetic disorders.
