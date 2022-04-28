Credit Suisse Group Lowers Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) to Neutral

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $114.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 37.49% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair lowered shares of Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.52.

NYSE TDOC opened at $55.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.70. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $50.08 and a twelve month high of $189.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 0.43.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $471,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $123,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. City State Bank bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 450.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

