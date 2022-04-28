Creek Road Miners (OTCMKTS:CRKR) & Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) Critical Analysis

Creek Road Miners (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Rating) and Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Creek Road Miners and Esports Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creek Road Miners -2,137.50% N/A -304.16% Esports Technologies -292.45% -95.01% -58.35%

This table compares Creek Road Miners and Esports Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creek Road Miners $810,000.00 21.75 -$17.27 million ($1.16) -1.28 Esports Technologies $170,000.00 348.29 -$15.20 million N/A N/A

Esports Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Creek Road Miners.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Creek Road Miners and Esports Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creek Road Miners 0 0 0 0 N/A Esports Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Esports Technologies has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 331.65%. Given Esports Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Esports Technologies is more favorable than Creek Road Miners.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.7% of Creek Road Miners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of Esports Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 83.2% of Creek Road Miners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Esports Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Esports Technologies beats Creek Road Miners on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Creek Road Miners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Creek Road Miners, Inc. engages in cryptocurrency mining business. The company was formerly known as Wizard Brands, Inc. and changed its name to Creek Road Miners, Inc. in July 2021. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Park City, Utah.

Esports Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Esports Technologies, Inc. develops products and operates platforms to provide a real money online gambling experience focused on esports and competitive gaming. The company operates a portfolio of proprietary online casino and sportsbook brands consisting of Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, and GenerationVIP. It also provides iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting. Esports Technologies, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

