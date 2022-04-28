Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a report released on Monday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Crestwood Equity Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CEQP. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crestwood Equity Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

Shares of NYSE CEQP opened at $29.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12 month low of $23.57 and a 12 month high of $33.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 3.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.85.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.41). Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This is an increase from Crestwood Equity Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -119.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEQP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

