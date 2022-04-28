CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.08.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRSP. StockNews.com began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $148.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $179.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 160.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $51.96 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $169.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 2.02.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -7.69 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

