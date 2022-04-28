CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.43.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $51.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 2.02. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $169.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 41.28%. As a group, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -7.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 277.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 116,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,038,000 after purchasing an additional 19,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

