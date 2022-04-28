Critical Analysis: Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) & CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS)

Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY – Get Rating) and CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Man Wah has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CPI Card Group has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Man Wah and CPI Card Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Man Wah N/A N/A N/A CPI Card Group 4.25% -12.54% 6.28%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Man Wah and CPI Card Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Man Wah 0 1 1 0 2.50 CPI Card Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.9% of CPI Card Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of CPI Card Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Man Wah and CPI Card Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Man Wah $2.12 billion 1.80 $248.26 million N/A N/A CPI Card Group $375.12 million 0.34 $15.94 million $1.36 8.43

Man Wah has higher revenue and earnings than CPI Card Group.

Summary

Man Wah beats CPI Card Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Man Wah Company Profile (Get Rating)

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes sofas and ancillary products. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments. It offers sofas under the CHEERS brand; mattresses under the Enlanda brand; panel furniture and furniture accessories; sofas, sofa-beds, beds, armchairs, and accessories under the Fleming brand name; and chairs, smart furniture spare parts, etc. The company is also involved in the production and sale of chairs and other products to high-speed railways, cinema chains, and other business customers, as well as metal mechanisms for recliners; advertising and marketing of home furnishing products; property investment business; operation, leasing, and management of furniture malls; manufacturing and trading of sofas, bedding products, other furniture, and furniture components, as well as foam products; and research and production of smart drive machines and electric regulators. In addition, it offers property management and development services; offshore sales, business consultancy, and back office support services; business management and design services; warehouse services; brand management; import and export services; operates hotel; and sells residential properties. As of March 31, 2021, the company had a total of 4,122 brand stores in China. It has operations in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, Israel, and Indonesia. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fo Tan, Hong Kong.

CPI Card Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CPI Card Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks. Its products include Europay, Mastercard, And Visa (EMV) and non-EMV financial payment cards and metal cards, as well as private label credit cards. This segment also provides on-demand services and various integrated card services, including card personalization and fulfillment, and instant issuance services. The Prepaid Debit segment primarily offers integrated card services comprising tamper-evident security packaging services to prepaid debit card providers. It also produces financial payment cards issued on the networks of the payment card brands. It serves issuers of debit and credit cards, Prepaid Debit Card program managers, community banks, credit unions, group service providers, and card transaction processors in the United States. The company was formerly known as CPI Holdings I, Inc. and changed its name to CPI Card Group Inc. in August 2015. CPI Card Group Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Littleton, Colorado.

