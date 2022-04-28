Crocs (CROX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. Crocs had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 201.51%. The firm had revenue of $586.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Crocs to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CROX stock opened at $66.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.05. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $64.70 and a fifty-two week high of $183.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.85.

In other news, Director Beth J. Kaplan purchased 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.63 per share, for a total transaction of $99,570.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald Frasch purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $250,315.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 37,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,105,842. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Crocs by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Crocs by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,224 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $699,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Crocs from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Loop Capital downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.67.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

