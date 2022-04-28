CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $270.93.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $241.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $15,229,936.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $4,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,458 shares of company stock worth $35,634,355 in the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,724,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 382.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 12,961 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,694,000. Institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

CRWD stock opened at $201.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $150.02 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $204.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.19. The company has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a PE ratio of -195.20 and a beta of 1.40.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The business’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

