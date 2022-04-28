Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) COO Christopher Levendos Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,920.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE CCI opened at $188.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.34. The stock has a market cap of $81.73 billion, a PE ratio of 56.17, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.56. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $157.16 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 175.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,725,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919,828 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at about $815,548,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,104,698,000 after purchasing an additional 896,553 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the third quarter valued at about $99,538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($238.71) to €214.00 ($230.11) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.62.

Crown Castle International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.