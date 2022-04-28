CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Price Target Raised to C$20.00 at National Bank Financial

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of CTRRF stock opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.53. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $14.52.
CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
