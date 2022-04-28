CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Price Target Raised to C$20.00 at National Bank Financial

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of CTRRF stock opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.53. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $14.52.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 350 properties totaling approximately 29 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net leased single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.