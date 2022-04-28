CTS (NYSE:CTS) Downgraded to “C” at TheStreet

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
CTS has been the topic of several other reports. Sidoti upgraded CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.
NYSE:CTS opened at $32.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. CTS has a 52-week low of $28.72 and a 52-week high of $39.49.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTS. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of CTS in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in CTS in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in CTS by 1,132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CTS by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in CTS by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CTS Company Profile (Get Rating)
CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.
