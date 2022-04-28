CTS (NYSE:CTS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-2.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $550-580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $551.51 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTS. Sidoti upgraded shares of CTS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut CTS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut CTS from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CTS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Shares of CTS stock opened at $32.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.13. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 0.71. CTS has a 12-month low of $28.72 and a 12-month high of $39.49.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $132.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.08 million. CTS had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a positive return on equity of 13.80%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CTS will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CTS by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,173,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $189,983,000 after buying an additional 113,504 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CTS by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,521,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,877,000 after acquiring an additional 51,319 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CTS by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,859 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,261,000 after acquiring an additional 13,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CTS during the fourth quarter valued at $11,849,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

