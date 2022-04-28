Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Cushman & Wakefield to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cushman & Wakefield to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $17.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.37. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1 year low of $15.97 and a 1 year high of $23.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.22.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.61.

In other news, Chairman W Brett White sold 145,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $2,995,569.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,327,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,337,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 357,259 shares of company stock worth $7,647,890. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 84,560 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 14,489 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 15,205 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

