CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Director Kristina M. Leslie Sells 6,400 Shares

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) Director Kristina M. Leslie sold 6,400 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $150,912.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,142.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $23.47 on Thursday. CVB Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.06. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.40.
CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.95% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $124.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVBF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. Man Group plc boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 356,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 29,641 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CVB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in CVB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.
