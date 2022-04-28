CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Director Kristina M. Leslie Sells 6,400 Shares

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) Director Kristina M. Leslie sold 6,400 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $150,912.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,142.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $23.47 on Thursday. CVB Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.06. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.40.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.95% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $124.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVBF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. Man Group plc boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 356,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 29,641 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CVB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in CVB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

