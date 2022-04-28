CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. CVB’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for the Bank, Community, Ventures, and for other banking or banking related subsidiaries which the Company may establish or acquire. Through its network of banking offices, the Bank emphasizes personalized service combined with offering a full range of banking and trust services to businesses, professionals and individuals located in the service areas of its offices. “

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CVB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $23.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.06. CVB Financial has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $24.37.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 40.95%. The business had revenue of $124.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CVB Financial will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

In other news, Director Kristina M. Leslie sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $150,912.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,142.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $116,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,187,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,583,000 after buying an additional 386,936 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,119,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,208,000 after acquiring an additional 942,421 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,166,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,803,000 after acquiring an additional 499,960 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,429,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,017,000 after acquiring an additional 64,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,269,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,233,000 after acquiring an additional 26,165 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVB Financial (Get Rating)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

