Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of sGC pharmacology to discover, develop and commercialize breakthrough treatments for serious and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of Olinciguat, Praliciguat and IW-6463 which are in clinical stage. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “
NASDAQ CYCN opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $4.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.63.
Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of medicines for serious central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead product candidate is CY6463, a CNS-penetrant, soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis, and stroke-like episodes, as well as Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology; and Phase 1 trials diagnosed with schizophrenia in adults.
