Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of sGC pharmacology to discover, develop and commercialize breakthrough treatments for serious and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of Olinciguat, Praliciguat and IW-6463 which are in clinical stage. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

NASDAQ CYCN opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $4.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYCN. Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,142,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 647,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 321,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 378.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 273,600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 154.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 390,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 236,896 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of medicines for serious central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead product candidate is CY6463, a CNS-penetrant, soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis, and stroke-like episodes, as well as Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology; and Phase 1 trials diagnosed with schizophrenia in adults.

