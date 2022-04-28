CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.
CTMX has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.83.
Shares of CTMX stock opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.49. The company has a market cap of $118.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.55. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $10.05.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 515.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 429.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.
