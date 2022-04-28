CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

CTMX has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CTMX stock opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.49. The company has a market cap of $118.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.55. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

CytomX Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CTMX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 69.96%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 515.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 429.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.