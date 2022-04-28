D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $4.45 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of D.R. Horton in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $4.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.29. Wedbush also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s Q1 2023 earnings at $3.47 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $5.03 EPS.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet cut D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.65.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $70.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.65. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $68.79 and a 12 month high of $110.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 245.1% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,545 shares of company stock worth $482,980. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.22%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

