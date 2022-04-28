DA Davidson Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Douglas Dynamics in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02).

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PLOW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Douglas Dynamics from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Douglas Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

PLOW opened at $31.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $732.63 million, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.66 and its 200-day moving average is $37.78. Douglas Dynamics has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $46.51.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $152.95 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 88.55%.

In other news, insider Keith Hagelin sold 2,540 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $91,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 10,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $368,436.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,810 shares of company stock worth $639,557 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 102.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,148,000 after buying an additional 113,316 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 33,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 207,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 20,822 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 163.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $84,007,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

