DA Davidson Comments on Heartland Financial USA, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Heartland Financial USA in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s FY2023 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HTLF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ HTLF opened at $44.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.01. Heartland Financial USA has a twelve month low of $42.84 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.19.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $169.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.05 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 30.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 64,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

