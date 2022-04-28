DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DALS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DALS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 216.7% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the third quarter worth $107,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $3,932,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $14,745,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $983,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $9,142,000. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

DALS opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74. DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $10.26.

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business combination targets in the biotechnology and life science infrastructure sectors.

