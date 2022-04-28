Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Short Interest Update

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a growth of 646.4% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $23.68 on Thursday. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $31.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average of $27.98.
Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (Get Rating)
