Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Short Interest Update

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a growth of 646.4% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $23.68 on Thursday. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $31.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average of $27.98.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Daito Trust Construction Co,Ltd. designs and constructs apartments, condominiums, rental office buildings, factories, and warehouses in Japan. It operates through Construction, Real Estate, and Other segments. The company also constructs mid- to high-rise rental condominiums in metropolitan area; produces and constructs steel frames and sells exterior products; manages rental buildings and provides customer services; and offers rental building brokerage and tenant recruitment services.

