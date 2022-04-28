Dana (NYSE:DAN) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Barclays

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Dana in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dana in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Dana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Dana from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Get Dana alerts:

NYSE:DAN opened at $14.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 2.37. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.00.

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dana will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Byron S. Foster bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $138,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Dana by 331.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Dana by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Dana by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Dana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Dana by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 19,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.