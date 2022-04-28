Dana (NYSE:DAN) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.79% from the stock’s current price.
DAN has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Dana in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Dana in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered Dana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Dana in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.
Shares of DAN opened at $14.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Dana has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $28.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 2.37.
In other news, insider Byron S. Foster acquired 8,500 shares of Dana stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.31 per share, for a total transaction of $138,635.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Dana by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 331.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 129,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 872,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.
Dana Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.
Further Reading
