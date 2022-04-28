Dana (NYSE:DAN) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.79% from the stock’s current price.

DAN has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Dana in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Dana in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered Dana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Dana in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of DAN opened at $14.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Dana has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $28.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 2.37.

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dana will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Byron S. Foster acquired 8,500 shares of Dana stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.31 per share, for a total transaction of $138,635.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Dana by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 331.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 129,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 872,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

