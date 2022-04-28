Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) EVP Joakim Weidemanis Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Joakim Weidemanis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 31st, Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of Danaher stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $252.28 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.32 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.31.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHR. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Danaher by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,683,781,000 after acquiring an additional 50,426 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Danaher by 12.3% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.14.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

