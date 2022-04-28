Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Danaos from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.67.

Shares of DAC stock opened at $82.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.81. Danaos has a fifty-two week low of $52.52 and a fifty-two week high of $107.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.09. Danaos had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 152.70%. The business had revenue of $215.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaos will post 30.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Danaos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaos by 1,223.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Danaos by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaos by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

