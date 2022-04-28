Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danone SA is engaged in food processing activities primarily in France and internationally. The Company operates in four business lines: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Baby Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products .The Waters division produces and distributes packaged natural, flavored, and vitamin-enriched water. The Baby Nutrition division provides food for infants and toddlers to complement breast-feeding. The Medical Nutrition division offers products to treat disease-related to malnutrition. Danone SA, formerly known as Groupe Danone, is based in Paris, France. “

Several other research firms have also commented on DANOY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Danone from €49.00 ($52.69) to €51.00 ($54.84) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Danone from €55.00 ($59.14) to €56.00 ($60.22) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Danone from €58.00 ($62.37) to €60.00 ($64.52) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Danone from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Danone from €54.00 ($58.06) to €56.00 ($60.22) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.60.

Shares of DANOY stock opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.29. Danone has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $15.38.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

