Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.85.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DQ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the first quarter worth about $727,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 117.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 14,695 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 101.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,171,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,161,000 after acquiring an additional 589,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DQ opened at $39.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.75. Daqo New Energy has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $90.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.96 and its 200 day moving average is $47.70.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.81 by $0.18. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 63.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy will post 17.86 EPS for the current year.

About Daqo New Energy (Get Rating)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.