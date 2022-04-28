Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DQ. Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.85.

DQ opened at $39.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.70. Daqo New Energy has a 12-month low of $32.20 and a 12-month high of $90.48.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.81 by $0.18. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 63.50% and a net margin of 44.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy will post 17.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DQ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 117.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 101.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,171,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,161,000 after purchasing an additional 589,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,564,000. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

