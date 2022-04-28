Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Short Interest Update

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decrease of 64.6% from the March 31st total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 212,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:DASTY opened at $42.58 on Thursday. Dassault Systèmes has a 1 year low of $40.75 and a 1 year high of $64.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a PE ratio of 60.14, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.90.
Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 210,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,067,000 after buying an additional 168,012 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 374.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 72,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 56,945 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 383.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 37,680 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 25,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 394.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 18,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.
