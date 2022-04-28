Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Short Interest Update

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decrease of 64.6% from the March 31st total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 212,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:DASTY opened at $42.58 on Thursday. Dassault Systèmes has a 1 year low of $40.75 and a 1 year high of $64.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a PE ratio of 60.14, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.90.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DASTY shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €61.00 ($65.59) to €53.00 ($56.99) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €49.00 ($52.69) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 210,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,067,000 after buying an additional 168,012 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 374.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 72,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 56,945 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 383.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 37,680 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 25,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 394.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 18,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

