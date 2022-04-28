Datadog (DDOG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Datadog to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DDOG opened at $120.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Datadog has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $199.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.83. The firm has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,720.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DDOG. Raymond James raised their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Datadog from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Datadog from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.09.

In related news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.83, for a total transaction of $42,298.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 161,292 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total value of $25,377,683.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 292,242 shares of company stock valued at $45,612,042 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Datadog by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 64.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

