Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Madre Armelle De Sells 5,625 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total transaction of $683,831.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,519.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Madre Armelle De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 25th, Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $823,162.50.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Madre Armelle De sold 1,227 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.84, for a total transaction of $193,669.68.

On Friday, February 25th, Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.37, for a total transaction of $896,456.25.

DDOG opened at $120.44 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,720.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.83.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Datadog during the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.09.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

