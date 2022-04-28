DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 717,000 shares, a decrease of 65.5% from the March 31st total of 2,080,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of DatChat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DatChat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DatChat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DatChat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in DatChat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

DatChat stock opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average is $3.69. DatChat has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $18.50.

DatChat, Inc a communication software company, develops mobile messaging application. The company offers DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network, a mobile application that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. It also develops a blockchain-based decentralized communications platform that allows consumers and businesses to connect directly with each other.

