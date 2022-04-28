Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.57.

MSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Datto from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. William Blair lowered Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other Datto news, insider Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 16,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $430,467.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Abbot sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $830,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 951 shares in the company, valued at $32,895.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 463,882 shares of company stock valued at $13,497,649 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSP. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Datto by 37.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 155,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 42,120 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Datto by 21.6% in the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 310,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,283,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datto by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 981,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,860,000 after buying an additional 80,884 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Datto by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Datto by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 817,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,531,000 after acquiring an additional 123,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

MSP stock opened at $34.66 on Thursday. Datto has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $34.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.50 and a 200 day moving average of $25.64. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.53, a PEG ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.73.

Datto (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Datto had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $164.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Datto will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection +, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

