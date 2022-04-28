Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Short Interest Down 72.0% in April

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decrease of 72.0% from the March 31st total of 4,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 44,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $1,060,700.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 24,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $854,414.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 463,882 shares of company stock valued at $13,497,649. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Datto in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Datto by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Datto by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datto by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Datto by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSP opened at $34.66 on Thursday. Datto has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $34.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 115.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.73.

Datto (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Datto had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $164.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Datto will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Datto from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. William Blair downgraded Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datto has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.44.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection +, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

