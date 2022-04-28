DaVita (DVA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect DaVita to post earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter. DaVita has set its FY 2022 guidance at $7.500-$8.500 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $7.50-8.50 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect DaVita to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $108.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18. DaVita has a one year low of $94.38 and a one year high of $136.48.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DaVita by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,654,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,305,000 after purchasing an additional 67,744 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its stake in DaVita by 338.9% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in DaVita by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita in the fourth quarter worth $640,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

