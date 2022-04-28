Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It dedicated to developing and commercializing targeted therapies for patients of all ages with genetically defined cancers. Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Shares of DAWN opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.88. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $28.70.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

