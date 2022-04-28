DCP Midstream, LP to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts (NYSE:DCP)

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of DCP Midstream in a report released on Monday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.77. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for DCP Midstream’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

DCP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DCP Midstream in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

DCP opened at $34.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 3.18. DCP Midstream has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $39.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 5.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in DCP Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in DCP Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Albert D Mason Inc. purchased a new position in DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. 32.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

