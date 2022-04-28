Definitive Healthcare (DH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Definitive Healthcare has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $0.020-$0.040 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $0.220-$0.260 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.78 million. On average, analysts expect Definitive Healthcare to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:DH opened at $23.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day moving average is $27.70. Definitive Healthcare has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77.

In other Definitive Healthcare news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth acquired 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.06 per share, with a total value of $49,996.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,672,000 after purchasing an additional 756,587 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Definitive Healthcare by 1,110.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 51,311 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $394,000. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

