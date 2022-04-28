Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $58.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires and constructs crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets. The company operates crude oil transportation pipelines, refined product pipelines, crude oil gathering system, and associated crude oil storage tanks. It also provides marketing services for refined products other than jet fuel and petroleum coke; and light products, operates light product terminals in Texas and Tennessee and offers terminalling services to independent third parties. Delek Logistics Partners, LP is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. “

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Delek Logistics Partners stock opened at $49.55 on Wednesday. Delek Logistics Partners has a 12 month low of $36.56 and a 12 month high of $54.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 2.73.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 154.05% and a net margin of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $189.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 43,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 10.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

