Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €125.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) has been assigned a €125.00 ($134.41) price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 318.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DHER. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($102.15) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €95.00 ($102.15) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.20 ($57.20) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($102.15) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €70.00 ($75.27) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €110.39 ($118.70).

Shares of ETR DHER opened at €29.90 ($32.15) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of €30.67 ($32.98) and a 12-month high of €141.95 ($152.63). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €41.18 and its 200-day moving average price is €76.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

