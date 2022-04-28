Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) has been assigned a €95.00 ($102.15) target price by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 217.73% from the company’s previous close.

DHER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.20 ($57.20) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($86.02) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($75.27) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($96.77) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($94.62) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €110.39 ($118.70).

Shares of Delivery Hero stock opened at €29.90 ($32.15) on Thursday. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of €30.67 ($32.98) and a 1-year high of €141.95 ($152.63). The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion and a PE ratio of -3.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of €41.18 and a 200-day moving average of €76.30.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

