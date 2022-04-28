Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €53.20 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) has been assigned a €53.20 ($57.20) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 77.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($86.02) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($102.15) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €95.00 ($102.15) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($102.15) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($94.62) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €110.39 ($118.70).

Delivery Hero stock opened at €29.90 ($32.15) on Thursday. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €30.67 ($32.98) and a fifty-two week high of €141.95 ($152.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €41.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is €76.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion and a PE ratio of -3.51.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

