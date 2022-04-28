Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dell Technologies Inc. is a provider of information technology solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Client Solutions, Enterprise Solutions Group and Dell Software Group. Client Solutions segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of desktops, thin client products, notebooks as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of Client Solutions hardware. ESG segment includes servers, networking and storage as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of ESG hardware. DSG segment includes systems management, security software solutions and information management software offerings. Dell Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dell Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Dell Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.23.

NYSE:DELL opened at $46.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $45.29 and a 12 month high of $61.54. The company has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.82.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.72%.

In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $277,872.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,792. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $6,674,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 327,907 shares of company stock worth $17,145,029. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,033,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 27,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 13,899 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 158.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 15,985 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,978,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

