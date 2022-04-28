Deluxe (DLX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $570.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.57 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:DLX opened at $26.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.49. Deluxe has a 1-year low of $25.93 and a 1-year high of $48.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.76%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deluxe in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Deluxe from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Deluxe from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Deluxe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Deluxe by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 8,947 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Deluxe by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Deluxe by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 31,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 14,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Deluxe by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

