Demand Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMAN) Short Interest Up 531.7% in April

Demand Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a growth of 531.7% from the March 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,079,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of DMAN stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Demand Brands has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02.

Get Demand Brands alerts:

About Demand Brands (Get Rating)

Demand Brands, Inc focuses on developing electroseismic applications and drone programs technologies for the energy industry. The company is based in Santa Monica, California.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Demand Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demand Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.