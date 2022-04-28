Denbury (DEN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.44 million. Denbury had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Denbury to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Denbury stock opened at $64.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 3.45. Denbury has a 12 month low of $50.54 and a 12 month high of $91.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.07.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Denbury by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,335,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,485,000 after purchasing an additional 65,404 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Denbury by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Denbury by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Denbury by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Denbury by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 44,678 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DEN. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Roth Capital upgraded Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.75 to $87.75 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Denbury in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

