Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Denbury Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. It involved in exploitation, drilling and proven engineering extraction practices. The company’s focused operating areas include the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. Denbury Inc., formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc., is based in PLANO, Texas. “

Get Denbury alerts:

DEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Denbury in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Denbury from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.75 to $87.75 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.31.

Shares of DEN opened at $64.00 on Wednesday. Denbury has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $91.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.18 and its 200-day moving average is $76.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 3.45.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Denbury had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Denbury will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,534,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Denbury by 704.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 10,674 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Denbury by 18,857.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Denbury by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 285,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,051,000 after purchasing an additional 58,614 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denbury by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denbury Company Profile (Get Rating)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denbury (DEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.